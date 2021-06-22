Janice L. Long

May 23, 1947-June 20, 2021

WESLEY-Janice L. Long, 74, of Wesley, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Algona Manor Care Center in Algona.

Funeral service for Janice Long will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Algona Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Al Foote officiating. Burial will follow at the Corwith City Cemetery.

Visitation for Janice Long will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday

Janice Lynne (Leek) Long, the daughter of Garel "Dutch" and Bernice (Reaper) Leek, was born on May 23, 1947 in Algona, Iowa. She attended Corwith - Wesley High School and graduated with the class of 1965.

After high school, Janice married her high school sweet heart Timothy Long, on August 23, 1965 at the Algona Baptist Church. The couple made their home on a farm outside of Wesley.

Janice stayed home and raised her children before becoming a certified medical assistant and working for the county home. She then worked for Good Samaritan Society in Algona.

In her free time, Janice tended to her large flower garden, enjoyed crafting and shopping for antiques. Janice also enjoyed traveling, the family took many trips out West and she volunteered on a Mission Trip to Haiti in 1966. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and loved attending all of her children and grandchildren's events.

She will be remembered for her kindness, love of her family and words of wisdom.

Janice is survived by her husband of 55 years Tim Long; children Kimberly (Matthew) Knoll of Wesley and children Joshua (Kara) Knoll and daughter Paisley Quinn, Jason Egan and Renee Egan; Todd (Laurie) Long of Wesley and children McKinnley and Hunter Long; Jennifer (Mark) Kramer of Wesley and step-daughter Karley Torgerson; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Barbara Maas and Carol Funnemark.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839