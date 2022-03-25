Janice "Jan" E. Missman

March 24, 2022

WODEN-Janice "Jan" E. Missman, 84, of Woden, Iowa died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. Burial will be at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the Good Samaritan Society. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com