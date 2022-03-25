Menu
Janice E. "Jan" Missman
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
178 First Avenue Southwest
Britt, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 28 2022
10:30a.m.
First Congregational Church
Janice "Jan" E. Missman

March 24, 2022

WODEN-Janice "Jan" E. Missman, 84, of Woden, Iowa died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at First Congregational Church in Buffalo Center with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. Burial will be at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church or the Good Samaritan Society. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 25, 2022.
