Jay Cookman

February 17, 1938-October 31, 2020

Jay Cookman, 82, died on October 31, 2020, from Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.

He is survived by his wife, Annette, daughter, Jaynette (Michael Rittman) of Clive, and son, Jeff (Jerri) Cookman of Carlisle, four grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 4, at Lutheran Church of Hope (925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines). The service will be live-streamed at hopeonline.tv/specialevents. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel (801 19th Street, West Des Moines). Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.