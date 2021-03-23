Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jay E. Treloar
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 North Hawkeye
Nora Springs, IA

Jay E. Treloar

August 22, 1943-March 13, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Jay E. Treloar, 76, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa.

A service will be held at a later time and will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Jay was born August 22, 1943 in Mason City, son of Howard and Elizabeth (Taylor) Treloar. He graduated from Nora Spring High School, class of 1961. A fervent athlete, he was the captain of both the Wrestling and Football team and received All Conference Honors his Senior year. After high school he attended Mason City Jr College (now known as NIACC) where he would continue his athletic career playing football for the MCJC Trojans. Soon thereafter, he enlisted into the Air Force serving in the Vietnam War and was later honorably discharged. He spent several years working for Winnebago and Kraft Foods but always made time to help working outdoors on the family farm.

He was very passionate about the outdoors and loved camping, horseback riding and long bike rides through Lime Creek and the Greenbelt. Jay was an excellent story teller, often sharing stories about memorable camping trips, his time spent in Alaska and other past experiences. He was an extremely social man who brought a good joke and an infectious laugh everywhere he went. He remained extremely active into his later years and loved playing volleyball and sharing a cocktail with friends. In his down time, you could find him sipping sun tea while napping in his hammock or wearing his favorite fuzzy slippers watching Country Western movies in his chair. Jay was also an avid reader as evidenced by his extensive collection of timeless literature

Jay was loved and adored by many and is survived by his two children, Jayson (Billie) Treloar and Jennifer (Brian) Nelson; eight grandchildren, Willow, Oliver, Delia, Brandon Jay, Jesica, Taylor, Brady, Jillian; three great grandchildren, two brothers, Ross (Lori) Treloar and Robert (Judy)Treloar, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, 641-749-2210.Colonialchapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sheckler Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jay was a great guy. A lot of fun to be around. He was a, first cousin to my wife, Arlene(Porky) Treloar. Didn't know him from school as I went to Rock Falls and graduated in 1956. Didn't realize he was such a good athlete. Got to know him later in life.
Larry Dodd
April 17, 2021
My condolences on Jay's passing. We were buds 60 years ago. He was a good guy and we had a lot laughs. Bob Johnson, Mason City.
Bob Johnson
March 23, 2021
A warm smile, a contagious laugh, a heart with room for everyone, a friendship forever. These are some of the many memories I will always have of Jay. My thoughts are with his family and many friends. You will be missed. Carrie
Carrie Pingel
March 23, 2021
Ross so sorry to read of Jay's passing. I remember sharing a cocktail with him back in the day. Your family is in my prayers.
Carole Carlson Tanner
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results