Jayne M. Lupkes

Clear Lake – Jayne Marie Lupkes, 61, of Joice, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating. A public Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the family farm, 804 425th Street, Kensett, IA 50448, following the service on Saturday.

Jayne's memorial service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Colonial Chapel website, under her tribute page, following the service.

Interment will be held at Washington Reformed Church, Ackley, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the family to be distributed to a variety of causes that were meaningful to Jayne.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
