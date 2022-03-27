Jean L. DenHartog

March 24, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Jean L. DenHartog, 95, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Jean's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the church on Wednesday.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com