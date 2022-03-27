Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean L. DenHartog
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Jean L. DenHartog

March 24, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Jean L. DenHartog, 95, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Jean's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the church on Wednesday.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.