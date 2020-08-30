Menu
Jean E. Torgerson

Jean E. Torgerson

(1938-2020)

MASON CITY - Jean E. Torgerson, 82, of Minnetonka, MN, formerly of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Glenn Minnetonka.

A private graveside service, as Jean requested, will be held at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, IA at a later date. Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born July 2, 1938 in Albert Lea, MN the daughter of Harold and Rose (Hove) Johnson. She graduated from Northwood High School and the University of Iowa College of Nursing. Jean married Jerry Torgerson September 3, 1960 in Northwood. They resided in Iowa City and Belmond before moving to Mason City in 1967. Jean was employed at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for 30 years.

Jean is survived by her three children, Ann Torgerson-Ross of Apple Valley, MN, Sarah (Steve) Cashman of Minnetonka, MN and Eric (Brittany) Torgerson of Apple Valley, MN; eight grandchildren, Sam Ross and Ellie Ross (Samy Ruelas), Blake, Austen, Claire and Lyla Cashman, and Ava and Ben Torgerson; two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Romeo; a sister-in-law, Dianne Johnson of Northwood; a nephew, Jeff; two nieces, Janan and Joleen; and an aunt, Marvel Carlson, of Lincoln, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; and brother, Hal Johnson. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
