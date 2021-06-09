Jeffrey Giesman

CLEAR LAKE-A memorial service for Jeffrey Giesman, 49, of Clear Lake formerly of Buffalo Center will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, Clear Lake, with Pastor Chris McComic officiating. Inurnment will follow in Buffalo Center. His family will greet friends on Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church in Clear Lake and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Jeff Giesman Memorial Fund which will be distributed at the discretion of the family.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.