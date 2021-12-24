Jeffrey Jon Tudor

September 18, 1952-December 20, 2021

Jeffrey Jon Tudor was born September 18, 1952 in Charles City to Elmer and Marj (Scheppler) Tudor. He started school in Colwell and graduated from Charles City High School in 1970, then attended UNI and Missouri Western University. Jeff finished college at Peru State College where he also played football. On July 20, 1974, he was united in marriage to Deb Johnson at the United Church of Christ in Colwell.

Jeff started his career as a teacher and coach at Ruthven High School. He then moved to Thornton and began teaching and coaching at various levels at Meservey-Thornton High School, where he remained through many changes in the school system. He also taught driver's education courses. Jeff retired from teaching in 2009 but stayed on as a football and track coach and driver's ed instructor until 2019.

Jeff had a great love for his students and athletes and was greatly loved in return by them. "Coach Tudor" remembered the name of every student and athlete he mentored, as well as the details of every race and every touchdown. He also loved his school and was very proud to serve on the West Fork school board.

Jeff enjoyed doing construction work with his son, working in his garden, reading, listening to music, and doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with his family was incredibly important to him. He and Deb also loved traveling across the United States together, especially to Myrtle Beach and the Smoky Mountains.

Throughout his four-year journey with a rare form of cancer, Jeff always remained positive, and his laid-back, "whatever will be will be" attitude served as an inspiration to everyone around him. Jeff passed away at home on December 20, 2021, at the age of 69, after enjoying many visits from family, friends, and former students.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deb; three children: Angie Tudor, Fletcher (Miaka) Tudor, Chelsea (Jared) Price; four grandchildren: Audrey, Claire, Emery, and Milo; mother, Marj Tudor; brother, Kerry; and sisters, Janean and Connie; along with many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Tudor, his sister, Patsy Rouse, and his nephew, Scott Rouse.

Rather than a funeral or visitation, Jeff requested a Celebration of Life, which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to his family to start a Jeff Tudor memorial scholarship for the West Fork school district.

Jeff's track team could often hear him shouting from the sidelines as they ran, "Finish strong! Finish strong!" He took his own advice and finished his race strong. Well done, Coach. You ran a great race and touched so many lives along the way.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.