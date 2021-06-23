Jennifer L. Palmer

April 18, 1971-June 14, 2021

THORNTON-Jennifer L. Palmer, 50, of Thornton, IA passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Per her wishes, her body was cremated. A Memorial Service in her honor will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA with Mark Doebel officiating. Jennifer will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be directed in care of her family to be given in her honor.

Jennifer Lynn Palmer was born April 18, 1971 in Britt, IA the daughter of James and Shirley (Kirkeide) Palmer. She graduated from Sheffield-Chapin-Meservey-Thornton High School and continued her education at North Iowa Area Community College, University of Texas El Paso, and International Business College.

Jennifer enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and losing herself in music. She loved Don Henley, the Eagles, and older country music. Her greatest loves, however, were family, friends, and animals. She was devoted to her family, extremely loyal to her friends, and a passionate advocate for animals.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Adam, Andrew, Stephanie, Samantha, and Zachary Palmer, Keely and Heather Scheetz, and Alexander Palmer; great-nieces and nephews, Hunter Palmer, Mackenzie Cates, and Jaxon Wike; brother-in-law, John Scheetz and sisters-in-law, Amy Palmer and Kay Scheetz; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Jim and Shirley; sister, Melody Palmer Scheetz; and brothers, Jeffrey Palmer and Mark Palmer.

