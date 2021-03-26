Jeremy Simmer

September 9, 1983-March 22, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Jeremy Simmer, 37, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, with Rev. Mark Dobel officiating. Inurnment will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Jeremy Simmer was born September 9, 1983 in Mason City, son of Tommy and Michelle (Marshall) Simmer. He attended the Clear Lake High School. After high school, he worked in the restaurant business. Due to health issues, Jeremy was unable to continue in the work force.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Jeremy enjoyed spending time outside, snowmobiling. He looked forward to spending time with his children and his friends. He spent many weekends horseback riding with his grandparents, when he was younger. He loved doing lake laps and playing video games. He will be remembered for being a caring person.

Jeremy is survived by his father, Tommy Simmer (Barb Lowman) of Clear Lake; sister, Jamie Simmer of Clear Lake; three children, Aiden , Landon and Sydney Simmer; maternal grandmother, Jane (Curt) Smith of Clear Lake; maternal grandfather, Jim Crooks of Mason City; maternal grandmother, Beverly Marshall and many extended family and friends.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his mother, Michelle Simmer; paternal grandparents, Donald (Margaret) Simmer; six uncles, Paul, Richard, Denny, Larry, Donald Jr. and Freddy Simmer; maternal grandfather, Merle Marshall; Maternal great grandmother, Evelyn Coyier.

