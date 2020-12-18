Jerry Lee Tombleson, Sr.

December 6, 1935 - December 15, 2020

Jerry Lee Tombleson, Sr., 85, of Oak Grove, passed away December 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home from 11:00 am until noon. There will be a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Mo 64067, 660-259-2245. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.

Jerry was born December 6, 1935 in Mason City, IA to Hubert and Donna (Eichmeier) Tombleson. He attended Rudd High School before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Boxer CVA 21 for six years as assistant to the captain. Jerry married Judy Henry August 30, 1982 in Sayre, OK. She preceded him in death. He worked for over 30 years as a retail store manager. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Elena Atkins of Liberty, Jerry Tombleson, Jr. and wife Jan of Brookfield, Donna Wilson of Lee's Summit and Glen Tombleson and wife Hollie of Greenwood; brother, Dennis Tombleson and wife Mamie of Lexington; step daughter, Jill Wachter-Ingram and husband Roy Ingram of Kirksville; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

The family would like to thank Nichole Jones and Monterala Lawrence for their service and care of our loved one.