Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Lee Tombleson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street
Lexington, MO

Jerry Lee Tombleson, Sr.

December 6, 1935 - December 15, 2020

Jerry Lee Tombleson, Sr., 85, of Oak Grove, passed away December 15, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home from 11:00 am until noon. There will be a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, Mo 64067, 660-259-2245. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans. Memories and condolences may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com.

Jerry was born December 6, 1935 in Mason City, IA to Hubert and Donna (Eichmeier) Tombleson. He attended Rudd High School before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Boxer CVA 21 for six years as assistant to the captain. Jerry married Judy Henry August 30, 1982 in Sayre, OK. She preceded him in death. He worked for over 30 years as a retail store manager. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Elena Atkins of Liberty, Jerry Tombleson, Jr. and wife Jan of Brookfield, Donna Wilson of Lee's Summit and Glen Tombleson and wife Hollie of Greenwood; brother, Dennis Tombleson and wife Mamie of Lexington; step daughter, Jill Wachter-Ingram and husband Roy Ingram of Kirksville; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

The family would like to thank Nichole Jones and Monterala Lawrence for their service and care of our loved one.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street, Lexington, MO
Dec
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
1720 South Street, Lexington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jerry was a good friend in High school. i am sure he will be sorrily missed.
Betty Jo (Eliason) Hvistendahl
December 18, 2020
Jerry and I worked together 37 years ago, and our friendship lasted through the years until last Tuesday. He was a wonderful person to work with always ready to listen to new ideas his employees might have or listen when one of his ideas was questioned. He wasn't always happy about that, but he listened. He was and always will be in a special place in my heart and I will miss him dearly. But we can all take a little comfort because we know he is with Judy and that is what he wanted.

" AS ALWAYS " my friend. Now and forever.

Linda
Linda
Friend
December 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. My friend Jerry and I have been friends for over 35 years. Jerry was one of kindest people I know. He always had time to listen whether it was personal or business. I will truly miss you my friend. May you rest in peace.
Martha Kaminski
Friend
December 17, 2020
I've known my friend Jerry Tombleson for over 35 years. Jerry was a good friend. He was one of the most thoughtful and caring individuals you would ever want to meet. I worked with him for several years. He always had time to listen to you whether it was personal or business.
Jerry you will be missed.
Rest in peace. Your friend always
Martha Kaminski.
Martha Kaminski
Friend
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results