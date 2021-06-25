Menu
Jerry Lee Wilson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

Jerry Lee Wilson

July 20, 1940-June 20, 2021

FOREST CITY-Jerry worked for Schwan's Ice Cream for many years until accepting a position with Ventura Schools as head custodian, a job which he enjoyed. Jerry retired after 23 years at the school. Jerry and his wife Rose could be found golfing or in their boat fishing or playing cards. He also enjoyed wood working and their summer home at Leach Lake. Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years Rose Wilson, his children David Wilson, Shelly Macnab, Michael Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Todd Clemons and Kent Clemons, 12 grand children, 6 great grand children. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy and sisters Marge and Betty. Memorial services are pending.


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 25, 2021.
Love and hugs to all the family. Uncle Jerry will be missed. His humor, his kindness, and just the fun he brought to the table while gathering for a game of cards or just a visit.
Sharon
Family
June 25, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to you, Rose. Always enjoyed working with both of you. Kindly...
Jane M Humphrey
June 25, 2021
I was able to work with Jerry as a young teacher and he was our bus driver for the jazz band. Jerry was always a joy to talk with and our students and parents loved when he was our driver.
Nate Benzing
June 25, 2021
