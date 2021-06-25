Jerry Lee Wilson

July 20, 1940-June 20, 2021

FOREST CITY-Jerry worked for Schwan's Ice Cream for many years until accepting a position with Ventura Schools as head custodian, a job which he enjoyed. Jerry retired after 23 years at the school. Jerry and his wife Rose could be found golfing or in their boat fishing or playing cards. He also enjoyed wood working and their summer home at Leach Lake. Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years Rose Wilson, his children David Wilson, Shelly Macnab, Michael Wilson, Thomas Wilson, Todd Clemons and Kent Clemons, 12 grand children, 6 great grand children. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy and sisters Marge and Betty. Memorial services are pending.