Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jesse Elliott White
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE
Mason City, IA

Jesse Elliott White

April 20, 1922-December 13, 2021

ROCKFORD-Jesse Elliott White, 99, of Rockford, IA died peacefully at his home on Monday, December 13, 2021.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford. Military honors will be performed by the Rockford Honor Guard.

Jesse was born on April 20, 1922 in Hanford, IA to Elliott and Nellie (Nielson) White. He attended country school through the 8th grade until he started helping out on the family farm. On October 6, 1945 he was united in marriage to Helen Marie O'Rourke at Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford. After marriage, Jesse served in the United States Army for two years until he was honorably discharged. Jesse and Helen had three children: Linda, Dennis and Jerry. They raised their family together on the farm in Rockford.

Jesse was an avid Iowa Hawkeye's fan; his family knew not to disturb him during football games. His hobbies included reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. Jesse also liked watching the Western series, "Gunsmoke." He enjoyed sitting outdoors and watching the deer.

Jesse was a devoted husband, father and grandpa. He was gentle but also stern. He was very kind but to the point. His gentle demeanor was more prominent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Jesse never missed their activities and events. Family was always a priority for Jesse; he wanted them to know, "I didn't do much but I meant well."

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Linda Uker of Rockford; son, Jerry (Mary) White of Mason City; daughter-in-law, Lynne White; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen White in 1982; son, Dennis White; great-grandson, Lance Corporal Cody Haley; son-in-law, Dick Uker and sister, Ruby White.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes



Published by Globe Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fullerton Funeral Home in Mason City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Uncle Jesse and my cousins, lived south of our farm, via the dirt road, which was full of ruts from the daily bike rides with my cousins. I don´t recall having any long conversations with Jesse all those years, as he was quiet by nature, but with a twinkle his his eyes and a sweet smile as he nodded or greeted me. I do remember riding on his Ford tractor and the visits and overnight stays with he and his sweet wife Helen. 2 summers ago I felt compelled to see him on the farm, so cousin Jerry drove me out there and we had the most amazing in-depth conversation. What a good mind he had. I was really happy when we shared the same political views, and egged him on to talk more. Turns out he was quite opinionated, but reserved. I so wish I had been able to learn more from him. I always knew farmers were the smartest people on the planet. Thanks Jesse for the moments.
Tracy O´Rourke Wiley
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results