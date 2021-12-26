Jesus Ochoa Sr.

Jesus Ochoa Sr., 81, of Fertile passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Private funeral services will be held in his honor. He will be laid to rest at Brush Point Cemetery near Fertile.

Marjorie E. Bruland, 96, of Mason City passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com