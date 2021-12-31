Jewell Robert Losee Sr.

August 14, 1925-December 28, 2021

RICEVILLE-Jewell Robert Losee Sr., age 96, of Riceville, Iowa, died Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, at Riceville Family Care and Therapy Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riceville Community Center on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Moore officiating.

Jewell was born on August 14, 1925, in Marble Rock, IA, to Lyndon and Mabel (Golly) Losee. He married Violet Huntley, and to this union 10 children were born. In October of 1943, Jewell enlisted into the US Navy during WW2. During his service, he was involved with atomic bomb testing. He loved to tinker with anything he could get his hands on, and was considered a "Picker" by the family. Jewell was very much loved by everyone; he gained himself the nickname, "Grandpa Bear", to which he was called quite often.

Jewell is survived his children Kenneth (Virginia) Huntley of Osage, IA, Thomas (Deloris) Losee of Winterset, IA, Larry (Jane) Losee of Riceville, IA, Deanna (Mark) Huemann of Stacyville, IA, Garry (Cindy) Losee of Le Roy, MN, Darrell Losee of Riceville, IA, Scott (Debbie) Losee of Riceville, IA, Darla (Brian) Perzynski of Riceville, IA, Richard Losee of Riceville, IA; daughter-in-law Ruby Losee of Riceville, IA; 39 grandchildren; 104 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother Joseph Losee of Marion, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Violet, son Jewell Jr., great-grandson Baby Jewell, great-granddaughter Abigail, daughter-in-law Ann Losee, 2 brothers, and 1 sister.