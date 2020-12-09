Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jim L. Cockrum
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Osage High School
FUNERAL HOME
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
702 State Street
Osage, IA

Jim L. Cockrum

August 3, 1940-December 7, 2020

Osage-Jim L. Cockrum, age 80, of Osage, passed away at his home on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Due to government regulations regarding the coronavirus, private family graveside services will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. A gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date.

Jim was born August 3, 1940, in Osage, the son of Vern and Marion (Amundson) Cockrum. He attended and graduated from Osage High School in 1959. Jim married Lodema Ball on January 16, 1960 at First Baptist Church in Osage. He was a truck driver for the Ruan Company. Jim was a member of Rock Creek Lutheran and Our Savior's Lutheran in Osage. His hobby was his old Ford tractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Lodema Cockrum of Osage; his children, Kevin (Lynne) Cockrum of San Antonio, Texas, Karla Lane of Osage, and Keith (Lisa) Cockrum of Osage; grandchildren, Amber Cockrum, Becca (Jill) Lucker, CJ Lane, Andy (Ashley) Lane, Ross Cockrum and Joe (Courtney) Cockrum; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Gary (Lavonne) Cockrum of Osage, Connie (Ken) Eagen of Osage, Alice (Charlie) Oswold of Muscatine and Dean (LuAnn) Cockrum of Osage; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Arno and Hazel Ball and sister-in-law, Donita (Clyde) Johnson.

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home - Osage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Connie. I am so sorry for you to loose your brother, I will offer a mass for all of you
Karen h
December 28, 2020
My deep deep deep heartfelt condolences to the Cockrum Family!! My Mother was Selma Klemesrud who died in 2016 and my first cousin Marjorie died not too long ago They are both in a better place as well as your Husband and Father and Relative!! Matthew5:4 upon you and Isaiah54:10
paul klemesrud
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results