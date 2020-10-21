Jim M. Huinker

GARNER – Jim M. Huinker, 54, of Garner passed away peacefully at his home Monday, October 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Funeral services will be held 5:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake with Rev. Art Zewert, Chaplain at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Friday, October 23rd, prior to the service, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Face masks are recommended at the Surf Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in memory of Jim.