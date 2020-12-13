Menu
Jim Puffer
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
178 First Avenue Southwest
Britt, IA

Jim Puffer

January 5, 1963-December 6, 2020

Jim Puffer, 57, of Britt passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Corwith Cemetery. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Leland James Puffer, the son of Jerry Lee and Venice Ann (Varney) Puffer, was born January 5, 1963 in Mason City. He grew up in Algona and graduated from Algona High School in 1981. Jim lived in several cities in the Midwest including Storm Lake, Diamond, Oklahoma and Sioux City where he worked in various jobs. On November 26, 2010 he married Aida Ventura. They lived in Sioux City before moving to Britt in 2012. Jim was employed at West Hancock High School as a custodian for the past 8 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.

Jim is survived by his wife, Aida of Britt; two children, Justin Puffer of Cherokee and Coty (Mike) Sampson of Sloan, IA; six grandchildren, Matthew, Mallorie, Savannah, Colten, Amyllia and Josie; a step-daughter, Kimberly Lim Ventura of Toronto, Canada; a step-son, John Lawrence Lim Ventura of Toronto, Canada; a sister, Rhonda (Garth) Mathews of Litchfield, AZ; a brother, Rock (Kathy) Puffer of Shepherd, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kacey Puffer in 2007; brother, Jeff Puffer; and a sister, Patty Anderson.


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Cataldo Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
Condolences on the sudden passing of Jimmy.
Mark
December 13, 2020
