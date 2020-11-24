Jo Ann Wilch

September 18, 1931-November 15, 2020

Jo Ann Wilch, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on November 15, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Jo would not want to put any of her family and friends and the larger communities from which they come in danger of infection, illness or death from COVID-19. For that reason, the family has decided to hold a remote-only funeral mass out of a preponderance of caution for everyone's health. It will be livestreamed from St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco, California on Saturday, November 28, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. To join the family at the funeral mass, click on this link https://www.youtube.com/c/StIgnatiusParishSF . Inurnment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon area, when family and friends can safely gather.

Jo was born September 18, 1931, in Charles City, Iowa, one of five children of Irwin and Josephine Edie, and grew up in Rudd, Iowa. She met the love of her life, John Peyton Wilch, at North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City, Iowa in 1949. They married on August 22, 1951, and spent most of their married life in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.

She is survived by daughter, Edie of Seattle, Washington, sons, John, Jr. (Jarene) of Davenport, Iowa, Matthew (Jeffrey Hutson) of Baltimore, Maryland, Mark (Clemens Auer) of Vienna, Austria, Patrick of Tucson, Arizona, Daniel (Dean Gray) of New York, New York, Thomas (Ellen) of Albion, Michigan, and Peter (Regina Doody) of Sausalito, California. She also is survived by sister, Rose Marie Tucker; brother, John Edie (Donna); and by twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews and nieces and friends.

For Jo Ann's full life story and to share memories on her tribute wall go to www.stewartbaxter.com under the obituaries.