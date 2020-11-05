Joan E. Langerud

Forest City – Joan Eileen Langerud, 85, of Forest City died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Private Family Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Grant Center Cemetery, rural Clear Lake, Iowa with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. Masks will be mandated and social distancing will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joan Langerud memorial fund in care of the family.

