Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
JoAnne Hoover

JoAnne Hoover

JoAnne Hoover, age 94 of Titonka, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Titonka Care Center. Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Judy Junkermeier officiating. Burial will take place at Buffalo Township Cemetery in Titonka. Public visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Masks are required. Services will be live streamed on Lentz Funeral Home's Facebook page. www.lentzfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.