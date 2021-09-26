Joanne Marie Wike

January 3, 1942-September 21, 2021

Joanne Marie Wike, 79, of Georgetown, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Joanne had a heart to serve others which showed in her career in health care as a nurse and her involvement in the Methodist church.

She was born on January 3, 1942 in Charles City, Iowa to the late Myron and Marjorie Alfred Webster. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Allan Wike; and brother, Donald Webster.

Joanne is survived by her son, Nolan Wike; daughter, Janice (Christopher) Napier; sister, Margaret "Margo" Webster; brother, David Webster; grandchildren, Joshua Napier and Caitlin Napier.

A Memorial Gathering will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Edwardsville United Methodist Church (4830 State Road 64, Georgetown, Indiana 47122). Her Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the church. Cremation was chosen following Joanne's wishes.

