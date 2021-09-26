Menu
Joanne Marie Wike
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - S. Indiana Chapel
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN

Joanne Marie Wike

January 3, 1942-September 21, 2021

Joanne Marie Wike, 79, of Georgetown, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Joanne had a heart to serve others which showed in her career in health care as a nurse and her involvement in the Methodist church.

She was born on January 3, 1942 in Charles City, Iowa to the late Myron and Marjorie Alfred Webster. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Allan Wike; and brother, Donald Webster.

Joanne is survived by her son, Nolan Wike; daughter, Janice (Christopher) Napier; sister, Margaret "Margo" Webster; brother, David Webster; grandchildren, Joshua Napier and Caitlin Napier.

A Memorial Gathering will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Edwardsville United Methodist Church (4830 State Road 64, Georgetown, Indiana 47122). Her Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the church. Cremation was chosen following Joanne's wishes.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
4830 State Road 64, Georgetown, IN
Oct
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
4830 State Road 64, Georgetown, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - S. Indiana Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry about Joanne's death. I have many happy memories from high school and being college roommates. The last time I saw her was at their 40th anniversary. I know she will be greatly missed. You have my deepest sympathy. Take comfort in knowing that you will see her again in heaven. God will see you through this. Blessings. Charlotte Barker
Charlotte Barker
Friend
September 28, 2021
