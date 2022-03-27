Joel Pierce

February 21, 1937-March 2, 2022

URBANDALE-Joel Pierce passed away March 2, 2022 at his home in Urbandale, IA. He was born in Mason City, the son of Clifford and Gail Pierce and brother of Suzanne. He graduated Mason City High 1955, Parsons College and Drake University. His career included work at Polk County Juvenile Court and teacher/administrator in West Des Moines Schools. He is survived by his devoted family: wife Ronda and sons Justin (Annette) and Mason. Service will be at St. Mark Lutheran Church, West Des Moines at 11:00 March 29. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com