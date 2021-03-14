Menu
John W. Behm Sr.
1936 - 2021
1936
2021
Mason City High School
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA

John W. Behm, Sr.

October 28, 1936 - March 7, 2021

MASON CITY - John W. Behm, Sr., 84, of Mason City, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 while on vacation.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Pastor Paul Schaefer of the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church officiating. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

John's family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in John's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

Born and raised in Mason City, John Wesley Behm was born on October 28, 1936 to Lawrence and Helen (Stoeber) Behm. He attended Mason City High School, graduating among the class of 1954 before enlisting in the United States Army. John faithfully served his country from October of 1954 through July of 1957 when he received his honorable discharge from Fort Lewis Washington.

On April 2, 1955, while serving in the Army, John was united in marriage to Mary Lou Graner in Silver Spring, Maryland. Together they would be blessed with four sons and 63 years of marriage.

John was well known in the area for his long tenure in auto sales. For over forty years John worked for Lafrenz Ford in Mason City before finishing his career with Pritchard's in Clear Lake. John was blessed to work alongside his sons for a number of years; 45 years, 40 years, and 20 years with Tim, Scott, and Chris, respectively.

John enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends and spending time on the family farm where he always seemed to keep busy. He was a devoted father and grandfather and together he and Mary Lou spent countless hours attending their grandchildren's athletic events throughout the years.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are children, John (Diane) Behm, Jr., Des Moines, Timothy (Charlotte) Behm, Mason City, and Scott (Leslie) Behm, Mason City; granddaughters, Mary Behm, Mason City, Kelli Christian, Chicago, Sarah (Garrett) Black, Mason City, Cassie Behm, Boca Raton, FL, Tori (Kaleb Carstarphen) Behm, Indianola, and Sydney Behm, Boca Raton, FL; grandson, Christopher Platts, Fairmont; great grandchildren, George Christopher Black, Vivian Platts, Evelyn Ann Black and Cameron Carstarphen; and in laws, Shirley Behm, Mildred "Millie" (Norman) Mondahl, Patricia "Pat" (Larry) Syzmeczek, Joan Evans (special friend Joe Ricketts), John Alitz, and Cheryl Graner; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen; wife, Mary Lou; son, Christopher "Chops" Behm; father and mother in law, Lewis and Frances Graner; brother, Donald Behm; and nephew, Matthew Syzmeczek.


Published by Globe Gazette on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Mar
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast, Mason City, IA
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Mary Lou and the entire family. John was a loved and respected long time family friend. May your memories bring you comfort.
Cindy Harbeson Dickinson
March 20, 2021
The Graner's and Martin's
March 18, 2021
John, so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and your family.
Marty Barnett
March 17, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. A family of Ford reps over the years. I bought a lot of Fords over the years from Scott. Blessings to the family.
Ron Muhlenbruck
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Deb Hudson
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to the Behm family at this sad time. We have had the pleasure of knowing John for a long time as we have bought cars from him. It was always a pleasure to bump into him at the grocery store or any store. We will miss all those chit chats.. R.I.P. John.
David & Marge Milbrath
March 14, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Dennis M Luecht
March 14, 2021
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS! I WORKED WITH JOHN AT SCHUKEI FORD IN MASON CITY, MANY YEARS AGO! HE TAUGHT ME HOW TO SELL AND FOLOW UP WITH THE CUSTOMERS. HE WAS A FNE GENTLEMAN.
Ken Burgess
March 14, 2021
