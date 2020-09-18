John D. Klemp

(1944-2020)

John David Klemp, 76, of Mason City and formerly of Manly, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at his home with family at his side.

A funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, September 21, 2020, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 S. East Street, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev Cory Allard officiating. John will be laid to rest in Manly Cemetery.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

The family suggests memorials be directed to the family and or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

John David Klemp was born April 26, 1944 in Mason City, the son of Elmer and Marcella (Benjegerdes) Klemp. Growing up in Grafton, John graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1962. After graduation John served in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic from 1965 to 1969. On June 7, 1966 John married the love of his life, Shirley Vansteenburg at Bethel United Methodist Church, Manly, IA. The couple was blessed with two children, Travis and Stacey. For over 40 years, John served as a Superintendent of the BMC Quarry near Fertile, IA, until his retirement in 2010.

John and Shirley were longtime members of Bethel United Methodist Church.

Seven grandsons and three great grandchildren brought lots of light and laughter into his life. John spent time taking his grandsons to the quarry any chance he could. John enjoyed sharing stories about his life growing up. After his retirement, Shirley and John began taking cruises to the Caribbean. He was a collector of concrete bears, M&M collectable dispensers, as well as mini heavy equipment toys.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Shirley; children, Travis (Mollie) Klemp of Fort Dodge, and Stacey (Paul) Hubbard of Mason City; beloved grandchildren, Zachary (Kristyn) Klemp, Christian (Josey) Klemp, Noah and Isaiah Klemp, Ethan, Colin and Avery Hubbard; great-grandsons, Joshua and Mason Klemp; great-granddaughter, Lucy Klemp; siblings, Jean (Ronald) Pederson, James Klemp, Jane Theobald, and Joel (Vaughn) Klemp; brothers in-law, Ron (Pat) Vansteenburg, and James (Mary) Vansteenburg; as well as numerous extended family members and treasured friends.

Those greeting John in Heaven are his parents, Elmer and Marcella; mother and father in-law, Victor and Violet Vansteenburg; sister-in-law, JoAnne Klemp; and brother-in-law, Craig Theobald.

