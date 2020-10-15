Menu
John Lee

John Lee

John Lee, 75, of Forest City, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from complications of a stroke at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. A face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed. Services will be live-streamed on the Schott Funeral Home facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A face covering will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Globe Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
