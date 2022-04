John Schmidt

Clear Lake-John Schmidt, 80, Clear Lake, IA, died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at his home.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and a Graveside Service will Friday Dec. 11, 11:00 AM at the Clear Lake Cemetery with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial chapel is in charge of arrangements.

