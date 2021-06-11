Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. John Richard "Dick" Utne M.D.
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021

Dr. John Richard "Dick" Utne, MD

October 2, 1924-May 30, 2021

John Richard "Dick" Utne completed a flourishing journey on May 30, 2021 in La Jolla, California. That journey started in Fergus Falls, Minnesota on October 2, 1924. Joining him on this endeavor was his wife, Bernice on June 19, 1948.

Stops along the journey included pre-med programs at St. Olaf and Marquette Universities, and medical school at the University of Illinois. Two wars were a bump in the road. Dick served in the Navy during WW II and in the Korean War. He received a personal letter of commendation from General Matthew Ridgway and a Combat Medical Badge.

Secondary to his profession as a physician-specializing in radiology and radiation oncology-was his passion for photography. He built his own darkroom at age 12. Graduation from the New York Institute of Photography was another turn in his path. He noted that his greatest accomplishment was to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. He was the first of six family members to attain this honor in the Boy Scouts.

The combination of service and medicine crossed his path when he provided aid on the hospital ship, The Hope, for tours in Nicaragua and Tunisia.

Community involvement was paramount in his journey. Foremost was his commitment to art as the founding member of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum. Commodore of the Clear Lake Yacht Club, Lion's Club, and service to the local school board were other examples of his dedication. He was active in the comings-and-goings of Trinity Lutheran Church. And recognition was awarded by several civic organizations for his pledge to the community.

Husband of Bernice; Father of John (Norma) Utne, Susan (deceased) (Steve) Scharf, Barbara (William) Nicholas, Linda Utne; Grandfather of J. Isaiah Utne, Benjamin Utne, Noah Utne, Jennifer Bender, Elizabeth Rowan, Justin Higgins, Marisa Fox; Great-Grandfather of Oliver Fox, Arabella Utne, Alec Morgan, Adelyn Morgan, Lorelai Morgan.

Memorials to Charles H. MacNider Art Museum, Macniderart.org..


Published by Globe Gazette on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Growing up, my parents always told me about knowing the Utnes when they were stationed in Camp Pendleton during the Korean War. As I write this, I am looking at a Christmas card from the Utnes circa 1953. This is coincidental as my father (Roger Connor) died two years ago and I am sorting through his photo albums in order to digitize, which is why I came across this Christmas card. It was shear curiosity that made me google the name 'Utne' and saw this obituary. My condolences to the family which my family knew so many years ago....
Kathleen Connor
Other
July 17, 2021
Kim deVries
Family
June 29, 2021
Kim deVries
Family
June 29, 2021
Kim deVries
Family
June 29, 2021
I am John Holmes´ daughter, Kim. In 2011 my three daughters and I were on a road trip and stopped in to see our cousins, Dick and Bernice. They were so gracious and we loved visiting them and our time together. They took us to Brockton villa. We of course loved our meal and have recommended that restaurant to many people. The time with them was very special. My daughters and I loved all they had to tell us, which included fun stories and wisdom for life. I know he will be greatly missed and you are all in my prayers.
Kim deVries
Family
June 29, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to Mrs Utne & family. I had the pleasure to provide them my Cleaning Lady services for many years & enjoyed their kindness. Their LJ home was a beautiful spot to work overlooking the ocean, watching whales & dolphins & enjoying 2 exceptional people in their amazing home. Dr Utne was a dedicated Doctor & I found it interesting that he would travel around the country & offer his services to vacationing Doctors. Thank you for some very special memories.
Virginia Ash Crouse
Work
June 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I was an x-ray student under him. He was so kind and funny. We shared the love of crossword puzzles on a daily basis. Rest In Peace, Dr. Utne.
Deanna Bain Frei
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dr. Utne was one of the radiologists I trained under way back in 66-68. Always respected and enjoyed him. His service on the ship Hope was an inspiration. Two things that stand out is: 1. I would say I'm trying and he would say kiddingly yes I know you're very trying. 2. He and his wife had us over to the cabin and took us sailing. We loved it. May all the great memories and the life he lived give you comfort in your loss.
Twylla (Volding) Baker
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results