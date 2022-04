John C. VanHove

Kanawha, Iowa-John C. VanHove, 81 of Kanawha, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Kanawha Community Home in Kanawha.

Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211