Sgt/Major John W. Roy

(1931-2020)

Sgt/Major John W Roy, "retired" enlisted April 1948 and served 3 yrs with the 82nd Airborne Rangers. He served in the Korean War with Special Operations. After Korea he was an instructor with the Ranger School at Fort Benning GA until 1955. He volunteered for Special Forces and was sent to the Defense Language School to study German, before his assignment to the 10th Special Forces, Germany. He served 7 yrs in Germany where he became an avid skier and sky diver. He served in Laos and Vietnam with Special Forces. John retired in Sept 1970 and graduated from the University of Tampa, FL in Dec 1971. Later retired from the Hennepin County MN Sheriffs Dept. in May 1990.

Preceded in death by his parents; Charles & Harriet Roy, wife Patricia Roy, siblings: Harold Roy, Waunita Arndt, Donald Roy, Peggy Beaver, Carol Schmidt, Oliver Roy, Teddy Roy. Survived by siblings; Velma (Jane) Anderson, Jimmy Roy, Pat Poppe. 4 children, 4 step children, 15 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. All of whom will miss him with all their hearts!