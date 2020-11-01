John Walter Dannen

August 27, 1948-October 27, 2020

CLEAR LAKE-John Walter Dannen, 72, of Mason City, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Clear Lake Cemetery with Art Zewert, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Chaplain officiating.

John was born August 27, 1948, the son of Engle and Gladys (Bonner) Dannen in Mason City. He grew up in North Iowa and eventually became a resident of Opportunity Village in Clear Lake.

John enjoyed singing, dancing, watching movies and attending parades where he admired the classic car entries.

John is survived by his brother, Roger (Dee) Dannen of Clear Lake; and two nieces, Jennifer Dannen of Omaha, NE and Trisha (Nick) Casey of Lee's Summit, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Jeff Dannen.

