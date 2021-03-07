Jolene D. Jacobsen

October 8, 1941-March 4, 2021

NORA SPRINGS-Jolene D. Jacobsen, 79, of Nora Springs, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at her home in Nora Springs.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, with Pastor David Werges of St. Luke's Lutheran Church officiating.

Jolene's family will greet relatives and friends Wednesday evening, March 10, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at ShecklerColonial Chapel.

Jolene Diann was born on October 8, 1941 in Mason City toJohn and Pauline (Dahl) Kavars and grew up alongside brothers Gary and Mike. Jolene attended Mason City High School, graduating among the class of 1960.

In August of 1957 Jolene would be introduced to Raymond Jacobsen through their families and partially by coincidence after being invited to the Jacobsen farm to harvest corn. On June 13, 1965 the couple would be married at Calvary Alliance Church in Mason City. Together they would be blessed with two children and 55 years of marriage.

For 38 years Jolene worked at Mercy Hospital, first in the kitchen and eventually overseeing the laundry facilities at Mercy West Campus before her retirement.

Jolene was always on the move, staying busy with family and friends alike. She cherished the time spent with her now grown grandbabies and loved visiting them as often as possible, usually bringing pizza along for all! As the years passed she and Raymond welcomed four great grandchildren into the family and her love for them grew daily.

In her free time Jolene enjoying spending time in the great outdoors, she especially loved time spent tending to her garden, fishing, and enjoying nature with her camera in hand. Jolene looked forward to her monthly lunches with friends and was blessed to have maintained many of those friendships from childhood. She enjoyed collecting elephant décor and always had her eye out for the next piece to add to her collection.

Jolene was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Raymond, Nora Springs; children, John (Cassie) Jacobsen and Jody (John) Field; grandchildren, Wyatt (Brandi Nelsen) Jacobsen, Cedar Falls, and Harlie Jacobsen, Rockford, Tiffany (Matt) Perry and their daughters Lydia and Vivienne, and Anthony (Samantha) Dow and their children, Jackson and Lucy; brothers Gary (Bonnie Hall) Kavars, Clear Lake and Mike (Dixie) Kavars, Council Bluffs; brother and sister in law, Harley Brent Jacobsen (Linda Thomas) and Lorraine Richardson; cousin and dear friend, Jan Littlefield; members of the Paulsen family, Vicki, Carol, Barb and Doug; and dear friend, Nancy Sliger; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

Jolene has been reunited in Heaven with her parents, John and Pauline; and her beloved grandson, Lukas Jacobsen.

