Jon J. Sorensen

October 25, 1985-October 9, 2020

MASON CITY - Jon passed suddenly in the early hours of October 9th, a life taken too soon by his own actions. Jon fought many struggles in his short life but would want to be remembered for the things that made him happy.

Those things including, first and foremost, those who he has left behind, his beloved daughter, Harley Sorensen, sister, Joyce and brother-in-law Richard Sanchez and family, mother, Jill (Stumo) Walker, grandparents, John and Jo Stumo, stepdad, Clarence Walker, aunt, Jean Sorensen, uncle, Jim Stumo and family, extra mom, Jayne Bitker, and more friends than can be counted.

The list of people he joins on the other side includes his father, Charlie Sorensen, grandparents, Gene and Joyce Sorensen, Queenie, his best buddy, Dusty, and so many friends he has previously lost.

Jon loved being outdoors, he enjoyed camping, fishing, frisbee golf, biking, tree climbing and anything a little dangerous. Jon loved to be the life of the party and was a very fun, funny, compassionate, and kind. He was a helper and would usually do so happily and without hesitation. Jon liked to work with his hands doing jobs that required some of his many skills. He always found pride in a job well done and especially in jobs that maybe were a little dangerous or things that not everyone could do. He was an adventurous spirit who loved deeply and was loved by so many in return.

There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, cards or donations the family requests you tell your friends and loved ones how much you care about them, let your love be known. We love you Jon and we will miss you forever.