Josephine DeWaard
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Funeral Home - Kanawha
118 East 2nd Street
Kanawha, IA

Josephine DeWaard

KANAWHA--Josephine DeWaard, 93 of Kanawha, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Kanawha Community Home.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, 129 E 3rd St, Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 PM at Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Woden. The visitation will from 9:30 until time of the funeral on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Kanawha Christian Reformed Church
129 E 3rd St., Kanawha, IA
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Kanawha Christian Reformed Church
129 E 3rd St., Kanawha, IA
Sep
23
Burial
1:00p.m.
Woden Christian Reformed Church Cemetery
rural Woden, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home - Kanawha
