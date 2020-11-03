Menu
Search
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joyce Markham

Joyce Markham

Joyce Markham, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her home in Belmond.

Funeral services for Joyce Markham will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will take place at the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Those planning to attend Joyce's visitation or funeral service will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged to wear a face covering.

www.ewingfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Funeral Home & Monument Company
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.