Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Anne Lala
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA

Judith Anne Lala

April 8, 1938 - December 11, 2021

MASON CITY-Judith Anne Lala, 83, passed away December 11, 2021 in Mason City, Iowa after a courageous battle fighting breast cancer. She was born on April 8, 1938 and grew up in Marion, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School in 1956 and soon after married her high school sweetheart, Edward Lala. They were married for 63 years and had four children: Michael, Marsha, David and Brenda. The Lala's moved to Mason City, Iowa in the 1960's. Judy was musically gifted, loved to read, play cards and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Marsha Lala and Brenda Lala-Black, (David Black); grandchildren, Jordan Lala, Beatrice Lala-Kastner (John Kastner), Haley Black, Ben Black and Anastasia Kastner.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Welma and Alfred Welper; husband, Edward Lala; sons, Michael and David Lala; and grand-daughters Zoey and Elizabeth.

Per her wishes, Judy will be cremated with private family services at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Judith Lala's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924,

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com


Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Major Erickson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Major Erickson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Judy and I were childhood friends. We frequently played together when Judy lived with her grandparents across the street from my home at 11th Street Marion Iowa. In common we were both raised by single mothers and grandparents who later had stepfathers. I remember coloring Easter eggs, exchanging May baskets and attending church together. It was fun having a best friend at a young age.
Hilde Betonte. Formerly Hilda Schneider
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results