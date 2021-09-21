Judith E. "Judi" Moritz

MASON CITY-Judith E. "Judi" Moritz, 82, of Mason City, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. A livestream of Judi's service will be available through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

A visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 from 4:30 pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Judi's celebration of life at the church on Friday.

In keeping with Judi's request, the family asks for memorials to be considered to the Mason City Public Library for large print books, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church in lieu of sending flowers.

