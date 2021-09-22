Judith E. "Judi" Moritz

February 9, 1939-September 20, 2021

MASON CITY-Judith E. "Judi" Moritz, 82, of Mason City, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. A livestream of Judi's service will be available through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

A visitation with viewing will be held Thursday evening, September 23, 2021 from 4:30 pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Judi's celebration of life at the church on Friday.

In keeping with Judi's request, the family asks for memorials to be considered to the Mason City Public Library for large print books, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, or Bethlehem Lutheran Church in lieu of sending flowers.

The daughter of Walter and Pearl (Newbery) Symes, Judith Elaine was born on February 9, 1939 in Rockford, Iowa. As the daughter of a tenant farmer, Judi grew up on different farms in the Mason City and Manly area. She attended Manly schools and graduated from Manly High School in 1957.

On August 15, 1958 Judi was united in marriage to Erwin Moritz at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The young couple settled in Mason City where they would be blessed with four daughters, Karla, Kaylene, Kelly, and Krista. For many years Judi stayed at home and tended to their children until they began school, at which time she began working at Hoover Elementary in Mason City as a paraprofessional. Judi worked for 25 years at Hoover before her retirement in May of 2002; and the stories she could tell!

Judi was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and spent over 20 years as a Sunday school teacher, she also enjoyed singing in the Senior Choir and arranging talent for the church talent shows.

In her free time Judi enjoyed reading and writing poetry, as well as her daily walks to Lime Creek Nature Center. She also enjoyed family vacations and trips to museums. Judi cherished time spent with her granddaughter, Erin, and was so proud of her musical and dramatic accomplishments. On September 8, 2019 Judi and Erwin welcomed their great grandson, Winter Dean into the family and they looked forward to their Sunday Facetime dates.

Judi was always very devoted to her family and looked forward to spending holidays together with one another and loved playing games of Uno and Scrabble during their get-togethers.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Erwin, Mason City; daughters, Karla Conlon, Vermillion, SD, Kaylene Moritz, Nora Springs, Kelly Moritz, Mason City, and Krista Moritz, Mason City; her granddaughter, Erin (Dave) Burrow and their son, Winter Dean, of Vermillion, SD; brother, Melvin "Bud" Symes; sisters, Evelyn Connell, Linda (Gordon) Wilson, and Joyce (Tony) Colombo; brother in law, Leroy Moritz; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Judi is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Pearl; son in law, Larry Conlon; and siblings, Shirley Schultz, Dale Symes, Russell Symes, and Donna Walters.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com