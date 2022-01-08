Judith "Deon" Stadtlander

November 30, 1933-January 4, 2022

ROCKFORD-Judith "Deon" Stadtlander, 88, formerly of Rockford, IA and Mason City, IA died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Avenue, Rockford, with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Deon was born on November 30, 1933 in Mason City to Donald and Ruth (Williams) Johnston. On May 4, 1952 she was united in marriage to Lenard Stadtlander and they moved to Rockford. To their union three children were born: Steven, Michael and JoDee.

While her children were young, Deon cleaned houses, ironed and gardened. After her kids were all in school she worked at Rockford Convelsent Home. In 1974, Deon enrolled in the Licensed Practical Nursing Program at North Iowa Area Community College. After graduation she worked at Rockford Medical Clinic for many years. After her husband Lenard passed away in 1992, Deon moved to Mason City and worked at Shopko part-time for six years filling shelves.

Deon and Lenard were on various bowling leagues and card clubs. They enjoyed going camping and took fishing trips to Canada. In her later years, Deon loved going to casinos and playing BINGO; whether it was at the Mason City VFW, Senior Center or in Floyd on Sundays. Every week she dined at Taco Tico with her daughter JoDee. Deon always watched The Price is Right, The Wheel of Fortune and The Steve Harvey Show.

Deon entered Manly Specialty Care Center in 2018 and will be remembered as the sweet little old lady who was very kind and loved giving out candy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve Stadtlander of Assaria, KS, Mike and (Kristie) of Mason City and JoDee (Alan) Koleno of Saint Ansgar; grandchildren: Pat, Chris and Matt; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Derek and Adisyn; step-sister, Fonda (Gerald); brothers, Richard (Rita) and Dru (Sharon); Cousin, Cleo and brother-in-law, Myron (Sally).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard; step-brother, Vance; parents, Donald and Ruth Johnston and many in-laws and cousins.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com