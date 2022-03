Judy LaVonne (Pike) Gunderson

KEOKUK-Judy LaVonne (Pike) Gunderson (79) of Keokuk, IA (formerly of Mason City, IA) passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Keokuk Area Hospital from pneumonia. A private graveside ceremony will be held on September 18th.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com