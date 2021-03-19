Menu
Judy Charlene Olinger
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North
Clear Lake, IA

Judy Charlene Olinger

September 22, 1943-March 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE–Judy Charlene Olinger, 77, of Mason City, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Following the service, Judy's body will be cremated and an inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Judy was born September 22, 1943, the daughter of L.B. and Jean Elaine Elizabeth (Miller) McMurray. She married Robert Wayne Olinger on November 14, 1970, in Swaledale. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1995.

Judy grew up on a farm south of Mason City. She worked at the Clear Lake Bakery earlier in life, and later as a cashier for K-Mart, Cash Wise, Hy-Vee and Econo Foods.

Judy was a past member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, enjoyed reading, bowling and had a passion for animals; especially her cats and dogs. She spent several hours bowling in leagues and playing BINGO with friends. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren during the holidays while preparing her favorite turkey dinner.

Judy is survived by two children, Carrie (Matt) Tyler and Robert Olinger; grandchildren, Anthony (MaKenzie) Johnson, Madi Tyler, T.J. Tyler, Keagan Tyler, Naomi Olinger, Erika Olinger, Lydia Olinger and Annabelle Olinger; great-grandson, Parker Johnson; siblings, Virginia DeWitt, John (Cathy) McMurray, Charles (Beverly) McMurray; step-mother, Carol McMurray; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother-in-law, David DeWitt; and nephew, Bernard DeWitt.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Mar
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy. Keep her forever in your hearts.
Linda Johnson
March 19, 2021
