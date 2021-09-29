Menu
Julianna "Julie" Drilling
FUNERAL HOME
Hauser Funeral Home
1205 S Main St
Charles City, IA

Julianna "Julie" Drilling

NASHUA-Julianna "Julie" Drilling, 58, of Nashua, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 surrounded by her family at home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Sister Diana Blong from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery, at Midway, in rural Charles City.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home
1205 South Main Street, Charles City, IA
Oct
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home
1205 South Main Street, Charles City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hauser Funeral Home
My sincerest condolences to Julie's family. Julie was a kind hearted girl. She was a giver with a soul filled with kindness and love. She was a great friend and will remain in my and many other hearts forever. Julie will be greatly missed.
Luann
Friend
October 1, 2021
