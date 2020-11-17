Julie Ann Steinberg

May 3, 1969-November 15, 2020

Clear Lake – Julie Ann Steinberg, 51, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating, where masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore, IA. The funeral will be livestreamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church's Facebook page, and posted on Julie's tribute at colonialchapels.com.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Julie was given life by her creator and was born on May 3, 1969, the daughter of Tom and Carol (Zimmerman) Burtis in Algona. She received the gift of Holy Baptism on June 22, 1969, and became a child of God. In March 1983, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving body and blood. She graduated from Algona High School in 1987. On November 7, 1998, she received the precious gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Bruce. She was blessed with the gift of a child in her son, James. God blessed Julie's life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work and community.

Julie was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma brain tumor in June 2018. On November 15th, the Lord blessed Julie with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus.

Julie and Bruce moved to Clear Lake in 1999, and opened North Iowa Collision Center in Clear Lake. She remained very active in Clear Lake on the city council, Central Gardens, Clear Lake Art Center and many other organizations.

Julie enjoyed snowmobiling in Wyoming and traveling to Sanibel Island, FL for seashells. She also liked playing with her dogs, gardening, photography and cooking.

Julie is survived by her husband, Bruce Steinberg of Clear Lake, parents, Tom and Carol Burtis of Algona, son, James Steinberg of Vancouver, WA, and sister, Nicole Burtis of Algona.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Martin and Lois Zimmerman and Cecil and Mary Jane Burtis, uncles, Craig Zimmerman, Robert Burtis and John Burtis, and aunt, Claire Zimmerman.

