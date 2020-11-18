Menu
Julie Ann Steinberg

Julie Ann Steinberg

Clear Lake - Julie Ann Steinberg, 51, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating, where masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Whittemore, IA. The funeral will be livestreamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church's Facebook page, and posted on Julie's tribute at colonialchapels.com.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake .641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.


Published by Globe Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel
310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
301 S. Main St., Ventura, Iowa
