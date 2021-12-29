Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Globe Gazette
Globe Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julie A. Haugen
FUNERAL HOME
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA

Julie A. Haugen

GARNER–Julie A. Haugen, 59, of Garner passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com



Published by Globe Gazette on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cataldo Funeral Home - Garner Chapel
160 East 4th Street, Garner, IA
Jan
8
Service
1:30p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
810 State Street, Garner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cataldo Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cataldo Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cataldo Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
May God rest your soul dearest Julie as your journey here on earth is complete and your eternal life in Heaven begins
Charmin Leegaard
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results