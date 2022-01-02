Julie A. Haugen

July 18, 1962-December 27, 2021

GARNER-Julie A. Haugen, 59, of Garner passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner VFW.

Julie Ann Haugen, the daughter of John and Gloria (Sonius) Haugen, was born July 18, 1962 at Britt. She graduated from Klemme High School in 1980 and continued her education at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD. Julie moved to Iowa City and worked as a secretary at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic for several years. She returned to north Iowa and was employed at North Iowa Woods in Belmond. Most recently she worked at Metalcraft in Mason City as an inspector. She lived in Garner for the past nine years. Julie loved to sing, dance, exercise and spend time with family and Paul's grandchildren. She enjoyed hiking, motorcycling with Paul and socializing wherever she went. Julie was a friend to everyone.

She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner where she was baptized and confirmed.

Julie is survived by her sister, Deanna Haugen of Garner and her two children, Samantha Haugen of Mason City and Jonathan Burress of Garner; her step-mother, Debra Haugen of Garner; step-grandmother, Mary Waite of Greene; three step-brothers, Adam (Pam) Roberts of Garner and their daughter, Paige, Brent (Jennifer) Roberts of Klemme and their three children, Cody (Thea) Roberts, Kourtney Roberts and Brandon Roberts and Craig (Jess) Roberts of Washington, PA and their four children, Clayton, Connor, Madelyn and Isabella; the love of her life, Paul Kruske of Garner; Paul's family: two sons, Zac Smith of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Lucas (Alex) Kruske of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Paul's seven grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and pets, Needles and Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and maternal and paternal grandparents.