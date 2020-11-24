Julie K. (Alsbury) Beimer

March 12, 1945-November 14, 2020

Julie Kathryn (Alsbury) Beimer, 75, a resident of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Mount Vernon), passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. She died peacefully in her sleep with loving family by her side.

A celebration of Julie's life will be held at a later date, with burial in Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Per her wishes, her body was cremated.

Julie was born in Mason City, Iowa, on March 12, 1945, to Norman and Edith Alsbury. Julie and her brother Dan attended Mason City High School, where she graduated in 1963. Julie went on to attend college at Mankato State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in English Education.

Julie married Leo Paine in June 1967 - together they had four children: Thomas, Kathryn, Lewis and Susan. Julie and Leo lived together and began raising their kids in the Mankato, Minnesota area, where Julie briefly taught high school English. Julie and Leo also briefly lived in Oregon, before eventually settling back to Iowa. Julie and Leo later divorced and Julie married Louis Valencia in 1992; she lived with Louis and her youngest daughter, Susan, in Cedar Rapids until Louis's death in 2001.

Julie married Michael Beimer in 2008 and lived with him and their two dogs, Rowley and Quinnie, in Mount Vernon, Iowa until Mike's death in 2019.

Julie was an incredibly warm and loving soul with a very welcoming heart. Even into her later years, she maintained a playful energy and a great sense of humor - she loved to have a good laugh. Julie was an avid book reader. She loved reading, sharing and discussing books, movies and information she found interesting or helpful with her family and friends, particularly her close friend Ruth. Julie loved nature and enjoyed traveling and exploring the world as she was able. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She had a special talent for cultivating warm, comfortable spaces for family and friends to gather. Julie is quoted as saying "My children and grandchildren have been the delight of my life."

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Edith (Enabnit) Alsbury; husband, Louis Valencia; and husband Michael Beimer.

Survivors include her brother, Dan Alsbury (Liz) of Byron, Minnesota; son, Thomas Paine-Tsherit (Aayesha) of London, England; daughter, Kathryn Riemersma (Craig) of Bondurant, Iowa; son, Lew Paine (Jennifer) of Urbana, Iowa; daughter, Susan Paine-Keesey (Barry) of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Ben, Kipper, Lauren, Paul, Alex, Julia, and Amelia; step-children/grandchildren, Tom Beimer, Chris Beimer, Jon Beimer, Jodi Valencia (Nicholas), Angie Valencia (Rochelle, Thomas); and great aunt, Rosemary Alsbury of Mason City, Iowa.

Please share your support and memories with Julie's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.