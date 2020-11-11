Julie Marie Fredrickson

February 3, 1961-November 10, 2020

MANLY-Julie Marie Fredrickson, 59, of Manly, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Manly Cemetery, with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Julie was born February 3, 1961 in Osage, Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Nancy (Scott) Rogers. Julie graduated from the Osage High School, class of 1979. After high school, she moved to Manly, Iowa, and on October 26, 1985, Julie was united in marriage to Larry Fredrickson blending his son and daughter, Joshua and Rachel into a loving family.

Julie worked for the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse for 31 years as a building custodian.

She was an active member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa.

Julie enjoyed going on her gambling trips, playing beanbags, spending time outside and going camping. She looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.

Julie is survived by her husband, Larry Fredrickson of 35 years; son, Joshua (Crystal) Fredrickson; daughter, Rachael (Brad) Meyer; five grandchildren, Melonie Stinson, Gavin Fredrickson, Grant Fredrickson, Kenley Meyer and Cohen Meyer; great grandson, Jace Strickland; five siblings, Larry (Deb) Rogers, Tim (Jolene) Rogers, Danny Rogers, Melody (Trinity) Benson and Scott (Kellie) Rogers; numerous nieces, nephews, good working and camping friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Nancy Rogers; paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Rogers and maternal grandparents, Norris and Leah Scott.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Springs Street, Manly, Iowa, 50456.641-454-2242.Colonialchapels.com