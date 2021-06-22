Menu
June E. Wheeldon
June E. Wheeldon

June 20, 2021

KLEMME-June E. Wheeldon, 79, of rural Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Public Funeral services locally will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2 PM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church-Klemme. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Public Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme and from 1-2 PM at church Thursday in Klemme. An additional Public funeral service will be held in Pleasantville, Iowa tentative on Saturday after. Tentative visitation will also take place again in Pleasantville on Friday evening at a location yet to be confirmed. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, IA. Andrews Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Andrews Funeral Home
528 East Main St., Klemme, IA
Jun
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Immanuel Reformed UCC Church-Klemme
IA
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Reformed UCC Church-Klemme
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
My sincere sympathy to June's family and friends.
So sorry Larry and Jean Wheeldon.
Roberta Zastawniak
June 23, 2021
May you rest in peace SISTER. I miss you.
Larry Wheeldon and family.
June 22, 2021
Rest in peace SISTER. I miss you.
Larry Wheeldon and family
June 22, 2021
Rest in peace SISTER. I miss you.
June 22, 2021
I will miss u so much.. you are a sweet person I'll never forget you
Crystal Sanchez
Family
June 22, 2021
