June E. Wheeldon

June 20, 2021

KLEMME-June E. Wheeldon, 79, of rural Klemme, IA, died, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Public Funeral services locally will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 2 PM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church-Klemme. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Public Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme and from 1-2 PM at church Thursday in Klemme. An additional Public funeral service will be held in Pleasantville, Iowa tentative on Saturday after. Tentative visitation will also take place again in Pleasantville on Friday evening at a location yet to be confirmed. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery, Hartford, IA. Andrews Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com